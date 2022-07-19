Implementation of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme implemented from 2014-15 for holistic development of horticulture in the country, covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashewand cocoa. All States/UTs are covered under MIDH.

Under MIDH, financial & technical assistance is provided to States/UTs for following major interventions/activities:

Setting up of nurseries, tissue culture units for production of quality seed and planting material. Area expansion i.e. Establishment of new orchards and gardens for fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Rejuvenation of unproductive, old, and senile orchards. Protected cultivation, i.e. poly-house, green-house, etc, to improve the productivity & grow off season high value vegetables and flowers. Organic farming and certification. Creation of water resources structures and watershed management. Bee-keeping for pollination. Horticulture Mechanization. Creation of Post Harvest Management and Marketing infrastructure. Training of farmers.

Mission is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme being implemented through State Governments, where the subsidy is shared between the Central Government and State Governments in the ratio of 60:40 in all the states other than North Eastern and Himalayan states, where the pattern of assistance is shared in the ratio of 90:10. Hence, the active support of State Governments is paramount for the success of Mission. Under the Mission, funds are released to the State Horticulture Missions (SHMs) through State Finance Department/ Treasury. Many SHMs have told about considerable delay in receipt of funds released under the Scheme from the State Finance Department/ State Treasury.

State-wise details of number of farmers trained under MIDH since inception i.e. from 2014-15 to 2021-22 is as under:

S. No. State Number of farmers trained 1 Andaman & Nicobar 151 2 Andhra Pradesh 119913 3 Bihar 16510 4 Chhattisgarh 22853 5 Goa 1052 6 Gujarat 42438 7 Haryana 15780 8 Jharkhand 39430 9 Karnataka 38270 10 Kerala 4829 11 Madhya Pradesh 57978 12 Maharashtra 71554 13 Odisha 69549 14 Puducherry 3776 15 Punjab 6743 16 Rajasthan 7060 17 Tamilnadu 31548 18 Telangana 35046 19 Uttar Pradesh 27736 20 West Bengal 835 21 Arunachal Pradesh 11997 22 Assam 12792 23 Himachal Pradesh 3316 24 Jammu and Kashmir 17217 25 Ladakh 1924 26 Manipur 3566 27 Meghalaya 36517 28 Mizoram 38825 29 Nagaland 4643 30 Sikkim 57714 31 Tripura 8651 32 Uttarakhand 10491 Total 820704

Source: as reported by States

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.