Implementation of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme implemented from 2014-15 for holistic development of horticulture in the country, covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashewand cocoa. All States/UTs are covered under MIDH.
Under MIDH, financial & technical assistance is provided to States/UTs for following major interventions/activities:
- Setting up of nurseries, tissue culture units for production of quality seed and planting material.
- Area expansion i.e. Establishment of new orchards and gardens for fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
- Rejuvenation of unproductive, old, and senile orchards.
- Protected cultivation, i.e. poly-house, green-house, etc, to improve the productivity & grow off season high value vegetables and flowers.
- Organic farming and certification.
- Creation of water resources structures and watershed management.
- Bee-keeping for pollination.
- Horticulture Mechanization.
- Creation of Post Harvest Management and Marketing infrastructure.
- Training of farmers.
Mission is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme being implemented through State Governments, where the subsidy is shared between the Central Government and State Governments in the ratio of 60:40 in all the states other than North Eastern and Himalayan states, where the pattern of assistance is shared in the ratio of 90:10. Hence, the active support of State Governments is paramount for the success of Mission. Under the Mission, funds are released to the State Horticulture Missions (SHMs) through State Finance Department/ Treasury. Many SHMs have told about considerable delay in receipt of funds released under the Scheme from the State Finance Department/ State Treasury.
State-wise details of number of farmers trained under MIDH since inception i.e. from 2014-15 to 2021-22 is as under:
|S. No.
|State
|Number of farmers trained
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|151
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|119913
|3
|Bihar
|16510
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|22853
|5
|Goa
|1052
|6
|Gujarat
|42438
|7
|Haryana
|15780
|8
|Jharkhand
|39430
|9
|Karnataka
|38270
|10
|Kerala
|4829
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|57978
|12
|Maharashtra
|71554
|13
|Odisha
|69549
|14
|Puducherry
|3776
|15
|Punjab
|6743
|16
|Rajasthan
|7060
|17
|Tamilnadu
|31548
|18
|Telangana
|35046
|19
|Uttar Pradesh
|27736
|20
|West Bengal
|835
|21
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11997
|22
|Assam
|12792
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|3316
|24
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17217
|25
|Ladakh
|1924
|26
|Manipur
|3566
|27
|Meghalaya
|36517
|28
|Mizoram
|38825
|29
|Nagaland
|4643
|30
|Sikkim
|57714
|31
|Tripura
|8651
|32
|Uttarakhand
|10491
|Total
|820704
Source: as reported by States
This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.