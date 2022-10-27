New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Shri K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 27, 2022). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri K.R. Narayanan.
President of India, Droupadi Murmu pays homage to K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today
Prev Post
TCS Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Life Science R&D Decentralized Clinical Trials Technology Solutions