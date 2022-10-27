National

President of India, Droupadi Murmu pays homage to K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Shri K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 27, 2022). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri K.R. Narayanan.

