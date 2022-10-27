PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Veteran Assamese actor, Nipon Goswami

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Veteran Assamese actor, Nipon Goswami.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi”

“অসমীয়া চলচ্চিত্ৰ উদ্যোগলৈ অগ্ৰণী অৱদান আগবঢ়োৱা শ্ৰী নিপন গোস্বামীৰ বিয়োগত মৰ্মাহত হৈছো। তেওঁৰ বৈচিত্ৰময় কৰ্মৰাজিক চলচ্চিত্ৰপ্ৰেমীয়ে স্মৰণ কৰিব। তেওঁৰ পৰিয়াল আৰু প্ৰশংসকসকললৈ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছো। ঔম শান্তি: প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী @narendramodi”