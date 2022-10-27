TCS Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Life Science R&D Decentralized Clinical Trials Technology Solutions

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Life Science R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Technology Solutions[1].

According to the report, “TCS’ differentiators include the breadth of DCT capabilities that it offers, the ease of implementation of its solutions, and its competitive pricing. Its value proposition for DCTs is its end-to-end integrated platform and its ecosystem play.”

“The momentum towards adoption of digitalization of clinical trials has really accelerated in the past few years. We had however envisioned the shift towards decentralization in the clinical trials space early on and architected our solution accordingly. Consequently, when the pandemic hit, our customers were equipped to run studies leveraging our ready-to-use offerings such as eConsenting, Supply Management, smart medication management, BYOD configured patient and site app,” said Rachna Malik, Global Head, TCS ADD™ platforms. “We believe our position as a Leader in the evaluation of DCT providers validates the rectitude in our vision, investment in intellectual property and resulting market success.”

TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials is a comprehensive suite of AI/ML-based platforms for decentralized trials. It provides a unified interface for patients and sites, facilitates collaboration with stakeholders such as regulators, sites, and health authorities, and enables patient-centric trials. The platform connects patients, sites, and sponsors through a variety of innovative sensors, smart medication packages, and mobile devices, to enhance trial outcomes. It caters to operations across the clinical studies lifecycle including e-consent, smart questionnaire (eCOA, diaries and surveys), an industry first supply management platform that brings together kit tracking, digital labels, and unit/dose tracking (medication adherence), and telemedicine.

The platform is comprehensive, interoperable and supports eco-system interplay, has multilingual capabilities, as well as the ability to be hosted on multi-cloud and multi-region. In addition, TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials supports automated data collection, enables remote monitoring and oversight suitable for high frequency and a high volume of data.

“The DCT landscape is an ever-evolving ecosystem play, including a multitude of players bringing together a wide spectrum of innovative technologies. The secret sauce for scaling success will lie in integrating the right mix of partners and technologies, harmonizing workflows and dataflows, and building ‘digital-first’ strategies to provide patients and sites with an enriched, frictionless experience, while ensuring compliance at all costs,” said Dr Nimita Limaye, Research VP, Life Sciences R&D Strategy & Technology, IDC. “The TCS ADD suite of modern and open platforms, and TCS’ ability to drive cross-industry collaborations and expertise in technology implementation have made it a Leader in this report.”