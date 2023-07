President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, appoints High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts

▪️ Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge of the Allahabad High Court appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court

▪️ Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge of the Bombay High Court (PHC: J&K and Ladakh) appointed as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court