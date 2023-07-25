National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi meets in Johannesburg and discussed bilateral ties with him

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, KC met H.E. Wang Yi, Member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the CPC Foreign Affairs Commission on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting in Johannesburg on 24 July 2023.

During the meeting, NSA conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship. NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations. The two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the region and world.