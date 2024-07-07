President Droupadi Murmu, Guv Raghubar Das, CM Mohan Majhi Pull Taladhwaja Chariot On Puri Bada Danda

Puri: The nine-day annual sojourn of the sibling deities of Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri began around 4.45 pm, with the puling of Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra by lakhs of devotees, who congregated at Bada Danda (Grand Road) on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi also joined them in pulling the Rath as the entire stretch of Grand Road was transformed into an ocean of humanity against the backdrop of three colourful chariots and the 12th-century shrine decked up with flowers.

The pulling of the chariots started after the sevayats opened the charamala (ladder) of the three chariots and fixed wooden horses to them.