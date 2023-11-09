President Droupadi Murmu Applauds Uttarakhand’s Progress on State Foundation Day

New Delhi, 9th November 2023:President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations at Dehradun today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted the people of Uttarakhand on State Foundation Day. She said that it is a matter of happiness that with the new identity, the hardworking people of Uttarakhand are scaling new heights of development and progress.

The President noted that the physical and digital connectivity of Uttarakhand is continuously increasing. Infrastructure development is taking place at a rapid pace. The government is also giving special attention to disaster management. She stated that the multi-dimensional progress in Uttarakhand is leading to increased enthusiasm among investors. She was happy to note that during the road-shows for the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit at Dehradun, MoUs of more than 81,500 crore were signed till last week. She expressed confidence that these efforts will increase employment opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand.

The President was happy to note that the government is emphasizing on both the ecology and the economy in the Uttarakhand’s development. She appreciated the state government’s initiative to estimate Gross Environment Product (GEP). She stated that focusing on state GDP as well as state GEP, in a state full of natural resources, will strengthen sustainable development.

The President said that the land of Uttarakhand has been the land of braves. The youth of this state feel proud in joining the Indian Armed Forces and protecting the mother India. She stated that this feeling of passion towards national security is exemplary for every citizen. She highlighted that two Regiments of the Indian Army – Kumaon Regiment and Garhwal Regiment – are named after the regions of Uttarakhand. It underlines the gallantry tradition of Uttarakhand, she added.