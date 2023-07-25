BhubaneswarOdishaOdisha Breaking News

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the beneficiary students of Atut Bandhan

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the beneficiary students of Atut Bandhan, an initiative to financially support the medical students. She appreciated the efforts of Atut Bandhan and advised the beneficiaries to help other students in moving forward in their profession and life.

