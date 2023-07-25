Govt of Odisha delegation held a series of discussions with senior representatives of various organizations at Silicon Valley

Bhubaneswar: The Govt of Odisha delegation, which is on an official visit to Silicon Valley, today held a series of discussions with senior representatives of various organizations.

An MoU was concluded between the Government of Odisha and UC Berkeley highlighting cooperation in areas of research, impact assessment of schemes, entrepreneurship, and exchange of academic publication.

As part of the understanding, Government of Odisha and UC, Berkeley will collaborate on research projects and jointly organize conferences and workshops. Special emphasis will be on joint training workshops in high-tech areas and approximately 1,000 researchers are likely to be trained.

This MoU will also enable the Government to connect with UC, Berkeley’s illustrious alumni network for collaboration on various initiatives.

In the first phase of cooperation, pilot projects will be launched in areas such as Disaster Management and Climate Control, Healthcare, Fintech, and Agriculture. Partnerships in emerging-tech areas such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and generative AI within the governance system will bring more transformation in public delivery mechanism.

Collaboration on joint initiatives such as student exchange programs, start-up exchange programs, and start-up acceleration programs is also expected in the coming days.