“President Droupadi Murmu: A Reflection of Changing Bharat,” booked released by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

“President Droupadi Murmu: A Reflection of Changing Bharat,” a biographical sketch of the 15th President of India, takes readers on an inspiring journey through the life of Mahamahim Droupadi Murmu. Comprising of 13 chapters the book lucidly depicted her tumultuous life’s journey.

The book is released by Sri Naveen Patnaik Ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha in Naveen Nivas in presence of the Chairman, 5T and others. The book goes beyond a biographical account and offers a profound message for humanity to introspect. It has also given a great account of ethical political leadership and Indian Polity.

The narrative of the book traces the challenging yet captivating journey from India to Bharat, exploring the rich tribal cultural heritage of Uparbeda, Rairangpur, and Mayurbhanj. It vividly portrays the ambitious and innocent trajectory of a tribal girl who, over six decades, rises to the highest constitutional position in the country. Filled with energy, the book shares anecdotes and stories that inspire readers worldwide to embrace women empowerment and learn valuable lessons.

The author, Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, hails from the same geographical locations and a distinguished background. She along with her parents, Manoranjan Mohanty and Dr. P.S. Manikyeswari, had the privilege of knowing Mahamahim Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and their relationship adds an authentic touch to the narrative. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty herself is an accomplished academician with an interest area in Governance and Policy, holding degrees in MSc (Physics) from NIT Rourkela, MA and PhD in Public Administration, MBA, and LLB from Utkal University. With extensive experience in teaching and administration, she has spearheaded numerous academic and service projects under the guidance of her mentor, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. As the Head of Public Relations and Social Outreach, Director of the Human Resource Development Center, and Director of the Sri Sri Advanced Global Center for Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies at Sri Sri University in Cuttack, her contributions are commendable and these experiences are reflected in the book as well.

The book not only focuses on the remarkable personality of Mahamahim Smt. Droupadi Murmu but also highlights the contributions of Sri Naveen Patnaik Ji to pick her in his Government as a Minister and subsequently lent unconditional support in her presidential election honouring the daughter of the soil. The book also narrates the wonderful camaraderie and warmth shared between the two veteran leaders of the country who spread positivity and peace through their style of politics.

Published by Gyan Publishing House, New Delhi, the book is available for pre-order on Amazon, with official orders commencing from July 1, 2023.

In conclusion, “President Droupadi Murmu: A Reflection of Changing Bharat” is a captivating biography that not only sheds light on a remarkable individual but also instils timeless values and inspires readers to aspire for ethical political leadership. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty’s extensive knowledge and personal insights make this book a valuable addition to anyone’s collection. It is available in Amazon and Flipkart. Many online platforms as well as in stores.