Pralhad Joshi says, Session will provide a total of 27 sittings (10 sittings in first part and 17 sittings in second part) spread over a period of 66 days

New Delhi : A meeting has been held under the Chairmanship of Raj Nath Singh, Union Minister of Defence with Leaders of political parties on 30th January, 2023 in Parliament House Complex, New Delhi to discuss issues relating to ensuing Budget Session of Parliament, 2023. The meeting was called by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minster of Textiles and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal,Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri V. Muraleedharan, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs were attended the meeting. 37 Leaders from 27 political parties out of total 46 political parties in Parliament were present in the meeting.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs informed the leaders that the Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence on Tuesday the 31st January, 2023 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Thursday, the 6th April, 2023. During this period, both the Houses will be adjourned for recess on Monday, the 13th of February, 2023 to reassemble on Monday, the 13th of March, 2023 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various Ministries/Departments and make their Reports thereon. The Session will provide a total of 27 sittings (10 sittings in first part and 17 sittings in second part) spread over a period of 66 days.

Shri Joshi further stated that Session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Union Budget for 2023-24 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address. However, essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during the Session.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses. Leaders of different political parties expressed their views on various issues likely to be raised by them during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament and assured the Government to provide full co-operation for peaceful conduct of Proceedings of the Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament.

Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, after listening to the points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, thanked the leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also expressed his appreciation that the discussions had been very healthy and that the important issues have been flagged.