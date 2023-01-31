Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), observes One-hour Introductory Session on Meditation and Mental Health under “Har Ghar Dhyan” campaign

New Delhi : Under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has organized One Hour Introductory Session on Meditation and Mental Health under “Har Ghar Dhyan” campaign for their Officers/ Staff at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi.

The Session was presided by Ms. Arunima Sinha and Mr. Suyash Raj Shivam from the Art of Living.

The session focused on orientation of the participants to mental and emotional health, introduced a simple and easy-to-adopt practice of meditation and provided a plethora of content for a continuous journey of self-improvement.

MDoNER wishes to carry forward the practice of meditation and mental health to new heights in near future for people from all walks of life.