Prabasi Odias Performed Raja Songs on the occasion of Raja Festival

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Bhanjanagar Beauties celebrated Raja Festival . In the last few years, Members of the BhanjaNagar Beauties passionate about the Odia culture, have been celebrating various festivals of Odiaha. Every year during Raja an unique theme and concept has been presented to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Prachee Naik (New Delhi), Sutapa Mahapatra (Bangalore), Sarita Patro (USA), Sasmita Palo (USA), Suchismita Mahapatra (Hyderabad), Sarbasri Patra (Bhubaneswar), Sinhasini Das (Hyderabad), Rajashree Panigrahi (Bhanjanagar), Manasi Sadangi (Bhanjanagar), Banaja Mishra (Cuttack), Rashmiprabha Subudhi (Hyderabad), Banaja Patro (Bhubaneswar).

Song Composed By Rajashree Panigrahi, Singing the Glories of Raja by Sutapa Mahapatra And Performed by many eminent Prabasi Odias who are all residing in many parts of Countries.

It should be noted that Raja is a three-day-long festival celebrated in Odisha. To celebrate the advent of monsoon, the joyous festival is arranged for three days by the villagers. Though celebrated all over the state it is more enthusiastically observed in the districts of Cuttack, Puri and Balasore. The first day is called “Pahili Raja” , second days is “Raja Sankranti” and third days is “Basi Raja”.

It is believed that the mother Goddess Earth or the divine wife of Lord Vishnu undergoes menstruation during the first three days. The fourth day is called Vasumati Snana, or ceremonial bath of Bhudevi. The term Raja came from Rajaswala (meaning a menstruating woman), and in medieval times the festival became more popular as an agricultural holiday marking the worship of Bhudevi, who is the wife of lord Jagannath. A silver idol of Bhudevi is still to be found in the Puri Temple beside Lord Jagannath .

Related

comments