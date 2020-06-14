Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds meeting with Assam CM on Baghjan issue

New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Baghjan issue.

The details of the discussion is yet to be known. However it is learnt that issues of controlling the well fire and relief measures to effected people have been discussed. Both the leaders will visit Baghjan tomorrow to assess the situation. Experts are trying to douse the well fire at Baghjan in Tinsukia district.

Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma & Shri Doley Naba, MP Topon KumarGogoi & other officials were present.

Related

comments