Power Ministry team felt delighted to see coal stocks at MCL

Sambalpur : A three-member team from the Ministry of Power, Government of India, visited Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to take stock of coal availability at various railway sidings, Mines and work out a plan for logistics to maximize despatch to thermal power plants (TTPs).

The team led by Member Secretary ERPC, Ministry of Power, Mr N S Mondal concluded its three-day visit to Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields today after their visit to different sidings and pit heads.

The team appreciated MCL for rising up to occasion to meet the increased coal demand by enhancing dry fuel despatch on sustained mode.

Member Secretary, ERPC, who was accompanied by Mr S K Pradhan, Assistant Director, CEA and Mr Swapan Ray, Superintendent Engineer, CEA today visited Bhubneswari OCP to see the coal stock position as well as despatch operations from Spur 5 & 6, L1 , L2 MGR Siding and Lingaraj SILO system.

During their extensive tour, the team had visited Spur 1 & 2, 7/8 & 9/10 as well as the heap of coal stock of Balram OCP yesterday while on first day it covered coal mining and despatch operations in Basundhara Area and Lakhanpur Area of the Ib Valley coalfields.

Expressing their satisfaction with availability and quality of coal at MCL, the team also gathered information on evacuation-related matters.

It noted that availability of rakes to the sidings needed to be increased as per requirement.

Encouraged by the coal stock availability at MCL, the team has assured to initiate steps for improving rake supply as well as despatch via road and road-cum-rail (RCR) mode.

Respective Area General Managers along with their teams associated during the visit and General Manager (Marketing & Sales) Mr Dhananjay Kumar accompanied the visiting team during their tour to both the Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields.