Port Call Of INS Sahyadri And INS Kolkata To Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kolkata, mission deployed in the Eastern IOR, arrived at Port Moresby on 02 Aug 23, for enhancing maritime partnership and cooperation with Papua New Guinea.



During the port call, the crew from the two ships will engage with personnel from PNG Defence Forces in a wide range of activities including professional interactions, cultural exchanges, Yoga sessions and ships visits. The port call is aimed at strengthening ties between India and Papua New Guinea in the maritime domain.



INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multirole stealth frigates and is commanded by Capt Rajan Kapoor. INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers and is commanded by Capt Sharad Sinsunwal. Both the ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Mumbai and are armed with an array of modern weapons and sensors which can address threats in all three dimensions.