A total of 1635 projects worth Rs. 16234.88 crore were sanctioned under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)-State Scheme; of which, 1307 projects worth Rs. 11,128.00 crore have already been completed.



As on 31.07.2023, a total of 328 projects worth Rs. 5105.79 crore are under various stages of implementation against which the central share of total committed liability is Rs. 925.39 crore.