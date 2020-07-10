Popular actor, Shoaib Kabeer to be seen in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar

Mumbaai: &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar has already started its shoot recently and cannot wait to present fresh episodes to its viewers. Since its launch, the show has been gaining immense popularity amongst the viewers for his robust storyline and strong characters. To unveil yet another exciting chapter in the show, viewers will see well-known actor Shoaib Kabeer enter the show.

Expressing his joy, Shoaib Kabeer shares, “Dr Ambedkar’s books and works have deeply inspired me. I have grown up reading a lot about him. I never thought that one day I would get an opportunity to be a part of a show on him. It is a moment of pride and honour for me. I portray the role of Bhasker’s elder brother in the show. My entry in the show will open many chapters in Bhimabai and Ramji’s family. Viewers will have to tune in to see how his character will impact Babasaheb and create an uproar in his life.”

Babasaheb faced several struggles while growing up that completely changed the course of his life. And one person who always stood as a strong pillar of support , guided and mentored him was his father, Ramji Sakpal. But coming up soon is a challenging moment for both father and son, when Bhimrao is compelled to take a stand against his family’s decision on the issue of child marriage.

&TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

