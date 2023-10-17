Policy Advocacy and Vision Group (PAVG) meeting on Renewable Energy was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Odisha Pradeep Jena

Bhubaneswar: The first ever Policy Advocacy and Vision Group (PAVG) meeting on Renewable Energy was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Odisha Sri Pradeep Jena.

Chief Secretary Sri Jena stressed the importance of ensuring proper and timely implementation of the Renewal Energy Policy (RE) and reaffirmed the State’s energy transition goals.

The Govt of Odisha has constituted a Policy Advocacy & Vision Group (PAVG), to act as a think tank and key advisor on diverse Policy related issues. The PAVG is a body of intellectuals, professionals, and practitioners from various fields.