Taneira embraces festive fervour with the launch of its Queen’s collection

This Diwali, Taneira, a TATA product, adds a spark to your celebration by launching its festive edit -The Queen’s collection. Featuring the stunning Mrunal Thakur, the brand unveiled a TVC to launch its exquisite range of designer sarees handcrafted in diverse clusters of pure silk.

Mrunal Thakur lights up the screen with her elegant presence, swirling and twirling, dancing, and reveling in the festive spirit, unveiling the Queen’s Collection – a heartfelt tribute to the spirited women of today—those who compose their own stories, choreograph their own journeys, and script unique narratives.

Crafted in a language that speaks to its diverse audience across the country, Taneira’s campaign portrays a woman experiencing unfettered joy, embracing her authentic self, and expressing her intrinsic feeling of being a queen as she adorns the six yards, transforming the saree into a beautiful canvas that mirrors her individuality. Whether it’s a memory from past festive celebrations or a cherished family tradition, sarees become a treasure trove of moments, bridging the gap between time and style and serving as a means to preserve precious memories.

Inspired by the five elemental forces of Water, Air, Sky, Earth, and Fire, the Queen’s Collection stands testimony to Taneira’s innovative designs and resolute commitment to differentiation. Offering the breathability to be herself and the versatility to embrace all her facets, the collection caters to discerning modern-day woman who exudes self-affirmation and self-assuredness. Each drape conveys the narrative of strength and independence, and each fold embraces the very essence of a woman reigning as a queen over her own life—a ruler of her destiny.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Ms. Shalini Gupta, General Manager, Taneira, said, “Our association with Mrunal Thakur for ‘The Queen’s collection’ is a celebration of the present-day woman. Much like the saree defies the limitations of a mere garment to transcend into style, sensibility, and self-expression, the contemporary woman articulates her identity through her sartorial choices and actions. In doing so, she emerges as a sovereign in her own right, a queen of her own tale. When a modern woman drapes herself in a Taneira saree, magic ensues. There is an inherent regal feeling, a surge of confidence, and a natural spring in her step.

Speaking about the campaign and this association, Mrunal Thakur said, “As someone who deeply appreciates the saree and craft culture of our country, seizing every chance to be draped in its elegance, I am truly elated to be a part of Taneira’s journey. The magnificence and charm of the Queen’s collection embodies the essence of the modern women who confidently embrace their unique style and innate strength”.

Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, South, said, “Effective fashion communication has a way of arriving at an idea with sophisticated simplicity, where less is more, and what it makes you feel, is far more important, than the spoken word. Furthermore, festivals and sarees possess an extraordinary power to weave a sense of regality around the very soul of a modern-day woman. This campaign attempts to evoke that grand feeling.”