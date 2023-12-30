PM SVANidhi benefits over 57 lakh street vendors across country: Union Minister Hardeep S Puri

Extending the best wishes to the vibrant community of street food vendors from across 28 states, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, inaugurated the National Street Food Festival 2023 here today. This street food festival is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) from 29 December to 31 December 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

While addressing the event, the Union Minister highlighted the role of Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme in empowerment of street vendors. He said that the PM-SVANidhi scheme, launched during COVID pandemic, has become a beacon of hope for many. Over the past two years, it has disbursed substantial loans, facilitated digital transactions, and even opened doors to food delivery platforms. This has not only provided financial assistance but has also expanded the market reach for our street vendors.

Referring to the achievements of the scheme, the Minister informed that the scheme has benefitted 57.83 lakh street vendors. He said, 80.77 lakh loans have been sanctioned and 76.22 lakh loans worth Rs. 10,058 crores have been disbursed under the scheme. Further he noted that the percentage of women street vendors, who have received loans under the scheme is about 45 % (25.78 lakh) of all loans disbursed. Around 72% of the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi are from marginalised sections, he noted.

This festival being the first ‘Zero Waste Street Food Festival’ in India, Shri Puri, congratulated the NASVI for conceptualising the programme in alignment with India’s Swachhata movement.

The Minister appreciated NASVI for providing training to 1,50,000 street vendors in food safety and hygiene. He also noted the establishment of two Regional Street Food Vendors Training Institutes (SVTI) which will be launched by NASVI in 2024 in Delhi and Patna. These institutes will not only provide training in culinary skills but will also prioritise food safety and hygiene, he said.