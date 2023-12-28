PM pushes his dream of making 2 crore Didis Lakhpati

New Delhi,28th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

Rubina Khan of Dewas Madhya Pradesh, who is part of a Self Help Group comprising 1.3 lakh women, started a small business of selling clothes by availing loan from her SHG and left the life of a labourer. She later graduated to second-hand Maruti Van to sell her merchandise, on this the Prime Minister joked, ‘mere pass to cycle bhi nahi hai’. She later progressed to a shop in Dewas and got work from the state also.

They contributed during the pandemic by making masks, PPP kit and sanitizers. Recounting her experience as Cluster Resource Person (CRP) he informed how she inspired women for the life of entrepreneurship. Groups were formed in 40 villages.

The Prime Minister told her that among the women of the SHGs, he has intention of making about 2 crore Didis ‘Lakhpati’. She assured the Prime Minister to be a partner in this dream and said ‘I wish every Didi to be a Lakhpati’. All the present women raised their hands to be a part of making every Didi Lakhpati.

The Prime Minister praised their confidence. “The confidence of our mothers and sisters will make our nation self reliant”, he said. Praising Ms Khan for her journey, the Prime Minister said that SHG is proving to be a medium of self reliance for women and their confidence, said the Prime Minister, spurs me to work hard to make at least 2 crore Didis lakhpati. The Prime Minister asked her to educate her children. She informed that her entire village has become prosperous.