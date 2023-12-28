Educated farmer from Thiruvallur impresses PM with modern farming

New Delhi,28th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

The Prime Minister greeted Shri Harikrishan, a farmer from Thiruvallur with ‘Vanakkam’. Thiru Harikrishnan has been trained by the horticulture and agriculture department.

The Prime Minister praised the educated farmer for turning to farming after good education. He is beneficiary of most of the farmer welfare related government schemes and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He praised the Prime Minister for innovative schemes like the introduction of Nano Urea. He is using drones and other modern practices.

Praising the farmer for adopting modern practices, the Prime Minister said “the government is always standing with you”.