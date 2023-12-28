PM Awas transforms the life of tea garden worker in Tripura

New Delhi,28th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries. Shri Arjun Singh, a tea garden worker of Tripura who is a beneficiary of PM Awas, Ujjwala, free toilet, his life transformed as he shifted from a kacha ghar to pucca house after availing 1.3 lakh rupees assistance and shifted from chulha to gas stove. He informed the Prime Minister about the enthusiasm about the Modi Ki guarantee ki Gadi in his village and nearby areas. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that beneficiaries are getting the benefits of the government schemes without much hassle.