PM offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi,27th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi prayed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. He has also sought blessings of lord Venkateswara Swamy for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians. Shri Modi also shared glimpses from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.”

“140 కోట్ల మంది భారతీయులకు మంచి ఆరోగ్యం, శ్రేయస్సు మరియు అభివృద్ధి కలగాలని తిరుమలలోని శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామి ఆలయంలో ప్రార్థించాను.”

PM shared some more glimpses of the occasion.

He posted:

“Om Namo Venkatesaya!

Some more glimpses from Tirumala.”

“ఓం నమో వేంకటాశాయ!

తిరుమల నుండి మరికొన్ని దృశ్యాలు.”