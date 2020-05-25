PM Narendra Modi Wishes Eid Mubarak to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed

New Delhi: In a telephonic conversation today with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to the Government and people of the UAE.

The leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Crown Prince for the support extended to Indian citizens in UAE.

PM conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of the Crown Prince, the Royal Family and the people of the UAE.

