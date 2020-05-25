Indian Railways operationalises 3060 “Shramik Special” trains till 25th May; 40 lacs passengers reached their destinations

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

As on 25th May 2020 (till 10:00 hrs), a total of 3060 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 40 lacs passengers have reached their destinations by these “Shramik Special” trains.

Out of 3060 Shramik Special Trains, 2608 trains have been terminated, 453 trains are on run. On 24.05.2020,237Shramik Specials were run moving 3.1 lakh passengers.

These 3060 trains were originated from various states. The top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(853 Trains), Maharashtra(550 Trains), Punjab(333 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), Delhi (181 Trains).

Also, these Shramik Special Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1245 Trains), Bihar(846 Trains), Jharkhand(123 Trains), Madhya Pradesh(112 Trains), Odisha(73 Trains).

The rail route congestion which was being witnessed on 23rd/24th May, 2020, is over. The congestion had occurred due to convergence of more than two third rail traffic on routes to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and late clearance of the terminals due to health protocolsetc that needed to be completed by State Authorities. The matter has resolved through active consultation with State Governments and also finding other feasible routes for the journey.

In addition to Shramik specials Railways are running 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more time tables trains on 1st June.

