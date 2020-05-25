PM Narendra Modi Wishes Eid Mubarak to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina; discussed about COVID crisis, damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh.

The two leaders shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in both countries. The leaders also discussed the COVID pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.

PM conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the friendly people of Bangladesh.

