New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 532 flights operated on Monday carrying 39,231 passengers. he took to Twitter and wrote, “From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights & 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.”

