Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi will flag off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah today. He will also dedicate projects worth over Rs 8200 Cr and lay foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations – Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP leader Sambit Patra, visited Jagannath Temple in Puri ahead of the launch of Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train by PM Modi today.