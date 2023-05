Bhubaneswar: NDTV Board approves proposal to seek permission of I&B Ministry to launch 9 news channels in different languages which includes Odia.

#NDTV Board approves proposal to seek permission of I&B Ministry to launch 9 news channels in different languages pic.twitter.com/vE7qzmwABJ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 18, 2023