PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to visit Nadabet and other border areas as part of Seema darshan to further tourism

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to visit Nadabet and other border areas as part of Seema darshan to further tourism.

In response to a tweet by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, the Prime Minister said;

“Seema Darshan Project adds a new dimension to the tourism sector. It gives the opportunity to appreciate the resilience of those who live on the borders.

I’d urge you all to visit Nadabet and other border areas…”