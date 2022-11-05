Dance drama based on the life of Raja Rammohun Roy to be organized under the theme ‘Nari Samman’ on Central Vista on 5th and 6th November

New Delhi : A dance drama based on the life of Raja Rammohun Roy, who is called the father of modern Indian society, will be organized in the evening of 5th and 6th November, 2022 at Kartavya Path and India Gate (Central Vista). Titled ‘Yugpurush Raja Rammohun Roy’, the program is based on the theme ‘Nari Samman’, which is being organised by Raja Ram Mohun Roy Library Foundation.

A one-year long celebration was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India on May 22, 2022, on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This audio-visual presentation is also a part of campaign under which cultural programmes are to be organised at Central Vista every week. DIrected by well-known choreographer Neelay Sengupta, the presentation will include 40 artists.

The dance drama based on the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will familiarise the audience with his great works, high ideals and philosophy of life closely. The performance will begin at 6.00pm and admission to this program is completely free for all.

Born on May 22, 1772 in Radhanagar, Bengal, Raja Rammohun Roy played a remarkable role in the religious, social and political reforms of India. He was the founder of Brahmo Samaj and always promoted modern and scientific approach.