Day 4 of India Water Week 2022

New Delhi : There were 3 technical sessions viz. Managing water related disasters-floods and drought, Establishing a collaborative water governance regime and Water for environmental livelihood. There were 4 panel discussions viz. Challenges in urban water planning and management, Converging towards National Perspective – IBWT, Agriculture sustainability under unforeseen circumstances and Role of Hydropower for energy security respectively. There were also 3 side events viz. Technology and innovation in water management by World Bank, Event by India-EU partnership (Hybrid), and one on Institutions by World Bank respectively. In addition to this, there were 3 events by Ministry of Jal Shakti on PMKSY + CADWM, National Hydrology Project (NHP) and Dam Safety Management and DRIP respectively.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing, Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel, chaired the events of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on PMKSY+CADWM and NHP and shared his views. Various eminent persons shared their views on the role and importance of the PMKSY + CADWM scheme in completing various water resources projects in time bound manner. The achievements of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in implementing the PMKSY+CADWM and NHP schemes were lauded by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti. He also emphasized the need for an integrated and holistic approach for speedy development of water resources projects for meeting the growing food and water security in a sustainable manner. He also stressed the need for co-operation of Centre and State Governments for sorting out the differences amicably and arriving consensus on pending/future projects and for their speedy implementation.

A seminar on ‘Managing of water related disasters like flood and drought’ was organized in which AI/ML based flood warning through Gate control techniques, decision support systems for managing floods & droughts, flood forecasting through mathematical modelling, rainwater harvesting, technological solutions for flood prone & water logged eco-systems, storm water drainage network modelling for reducing flood disasters by forecast were discussed.

In another seminar on ‘Establishing a collaborative water governance regime’, the issues of agriculture pollution due to increase in nitrogen content, maintaining crop nitrogen balance, introduction of precision irrigation, optimizing cultivation techniques, support of corporates for environmental causes under CSR, water balance and its audit, GW estimation, fish passage in Ganga u/s of Farakka barrage lock, challenges for sustainability of GW resources & its recharge mechanism through PRS model were discussed.

Under the ‘Water for Environment and Livelihood’ seminar, challenges in managing the environmental flows in the interstate rivers, existence of ecosystems, people and economics, innovative framework for Water Quality monitoring, aquatic resources, qualitative profile of biological health status, role of marginal fisher folks in sustaining mangroves, socio-economic development and sustainable growth with equity strengthening of quality infrastructure, restoration of step well for water harvesting, etc., were discussed.

Panel discussions on Challenges in urban water planning was chaired by Moh. Tiing Liang, Singapore. Very eminent panelists, Ms. Pallavi Bishnoi,(National Consultant PTB Germany), Sh. Lokesh S (Project Executive, DHAN foundation), Meesha Tandan (VP, SuAP foundation), Sh. Rajendra Kumar Agrawal, (Advisor, Sahayata Samajik Sanstha, Bhilai) and Dr. Harinarayan Tiwari, (Managing Director, Floodkon Consultants, LLP) took part in this very interesting panel discussions held on addressing the challenges in various urban water planning. It was stressed upon the development of urban flood technocrats at the institutional as well as at industrial level. The need for formal acceptance of latest technologies as well as methodologies by the administration to develop nexus between need and sustainable development has also been emphasised. The pillar framework of “IAIS” for better urban water planning, engineering, design and management was suggested in the discussions. Recycling of bath and kitchen water for watering the gardens, parks and public utilities and the need for a legal framework in Urban planning by city technocrats to leave sufficient space for garbage disposal, drains and sewage in buildings have also been advocated.

In addition, there was another very important panel discussion held on National Perspective of IBWT (Inter-basin water transfer) and its various issues and important roles in achieving the water and food security targets. This session was chaired by Sh. Sriram Vedire, Advisor, DoWR and RD, MoJS, and Chairman of Task Force on Interlinking of rivers. Very eminent panelists Sh. A.D. Mohile (Ex. Chairman, CWC), Sh. M. Gopalakrishnan (Ex. Secretary General, ICID), Sh. Bhopal Singh (Director General, NWDA), Dr. R.N. Sankhua (Chief Engineer(South), NWDA)) took part in the discussions and shared their views. The interlinking of rivers is expected to address the chronic drought in the region, choosing between the social welfare and environmental conservation. The panel noted that the co-operation between partner States for development of Ken-Betwa link project as a progressive step forward. Long term strategic vision for water diversion from surplus basins that would simultaneously satisfy social, economic & environmental demands with equity has been stressed. The discussions highlighted vital concerns, role on IBWT on growing water scarcity, restructuring of NWDA to NIRA

In addition to this, there was another panel discussion on Agriculture sustainability under unforeseen circumstances, chaired by Dr. Ashok Dalwal(Chairman, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, New Delhi). Eminent panelists viz., Dr. Anil Kumar Singh (Vice President, NAAS, New Delhi), Ms. Mio Oka (Director, SAER, ADB), Dr. Neelam Patel (Sr. Advisor, NITI Aayog), Sh. Ravi Solanki (Chief Engineer (Inter-state), WRD, Rajasthan), Dr. Alok K Sikka (Principal Researcher, IWMI), Sh. Dinesh Kumar Chauhan (VP, New Initiatives, Green Agrevolution Pvt. Ltd.) participated in the discussions.

