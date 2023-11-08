PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to be vocal for local

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today urged the masses to celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit by supporting the local talent using digital media.

He also shared a link on which people can post a selfie with the product or its maker on the NaMO App.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“This Diwali, let us celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit with Vocal for Local threads on NaMo app.

narendramodi.in/vocal4local

Buy products that have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity.

Let us use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians, and keep our traditions thriving.”