P.G. Department of Law, Berhampur University in association with ProBonoClub constituted under Department of Justice’s NyayaBandhu, organised a ‘Consumer Rights Awareness Drive’ on November 7, 2023, at Karapalli Bazar, Odisha.

Drive laid emphasis on consumer rights, Consumer Dispute Redressal Bodies & promoting the Consumer Helpline Number. A street play was organised to educate people on how they could seek assistance from the Consumer Helpline and the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.