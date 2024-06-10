PM Narendra Modi today took charge as the Prime Minister, in New Delhi; signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi today took charge as the Prime Minister, in New Delhi. After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Narendra Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”