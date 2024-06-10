PM Narendra Modi met with Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda after the swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi met with visiting leaders including Prime Minister of Nepal after the swearing-in ceremony. He thanked them for gracing the occasion & reaffirmed India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. PM emphasized that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with its neighbours. In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region.

The visiting leaders also attended a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony.