PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar campus of AIIMS New Delhi on 21st October

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi, on 21st October, 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, which will be followed by his address on the occasion.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan has been constructed by Infosys Foundation, as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for longer duration. It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.