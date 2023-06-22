PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at White House in Washington DC today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC today on the second day of his state visit to the United States. The two leaders will discuss greater economic cooperation between both countries to eliminate hurdles of building a robust supply chain. Mr Modi will also be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House.

After the bilateral talks, Mr Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Prime Minister Modi first addressed the US Congress during his visit to the country in 2016. He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour twice. The day will conclude with a State Dinner in honour of Mr Modi. The dinner will be attended by esteemed guests including members of the US Congress, diplomats, and other celebrities.

Last night, President Joe Biden and First Lady of US Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for a private dinner at the White House. President Biden along with the First Lady received Mr Modi at the Presidential Palace.During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi presented special gifts to President Biden and the First Lady.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held separate meetings with CEOs of leading American companies includding Micron Technologym, General Electric and General Electric Aerospace and Applied Materials. He invited them to participate in manufacturing in India. Prime Minister Modi and First Lady of the US also visited the National Science Foundation at Alexandria in Virginia last evening. They met students from the United States and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, to maintain a growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent.

The Prime Minister said, India is working on multiple projects with the National Science Foundation, and country’s goal is to make this decade a ‘techade’. Welcoming Mr Modi, the First Lady of US said, the partnership beteween India and the United States is deep and expansive as they jointly tackle global challenges. Prime Minister Modi reached Washington DC yesterday. He was accorded a guard of honour at the Joint Base Andrews airport on his arrival.