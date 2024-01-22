PM Narendra Modi participates in Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Shri Modi interacted with the shramjeevi who contributed to the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister exclaimed that our Ram has finally arrived after centuries. “After centuries of patience, uncountable sacrifices, renunciation and penance, our Lord Ram is here”, PM Modi remarked and congratulated the citizens on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that experiencing the divine consciousness inside the ‘Garbh Grih’ (inner sanctum) cannot be put into words and his body is pulsating with energy and the mind is devoted to the moment of Pran Pratishtha. “Our Ram Lalla will not reside in the tent anymore. This divine temple will be his home now”, the Prime Minister said expressing confidence and reverence that the events of today can be experienced by Ram Bhakts all around the country and the world. “This moment is supernatural and sacred, the atmosphere, environment and energy signify the blessings of Lord Ram upon us”, Shri Modi said. He underlined that the morning Sun of 22nd January has brought a new aura along with it. “22nd January 2024 is not a mere date on the calendar, it is the origin of a new ‘kaal chakra’”, the Prime Minister said emphasizing that the joyous and festive mood of the entire nation was on a constant rise since the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the progress of the developmental works enthused new energy into the citizens. “Today, we have received the heritage of centuries of patience, today we have got Shri Ram’s temple”, the Prime Minister said. He underlined that the nation that breaks the shackles of the mindset of slavery and derives inspiration from the experiences of the past is the one which writes history. PM Modi said that today’s date will be discussed in a thousand years from now and it is by the blessings of Lord Ram that we are a witness to this momentous occasion unfolding itself. “Days, directions, skies and everything are brimming with divinity today”, the Prime Minister said, stating that this is not an ordinary time period but an indelible memory path being imprinted on time.

Speaking about the presence of Shri Hanuman in every work of Shri Ram, the Prime Minister bowed to Shri Hanuman and Hanuman Garhi. He also bowed to Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Mata Janki. He acknowledged the presence of divine entities over the event. The Prime Minister apologized to Prabhu Shri Ram for the delay in seeing today’s day and said that as today that vacuum has been filled, surely, Shri Ram will forgive us.

Recalling, Sant Tulsidas’s return of Shri Ram in ‘Treta Yug’, The Prime Minister recalled the happiness that Ayodhya of the time must have felt. “Then the separation with Shri Ram lasted for 14 years and was still so unbearable. In this age Ayodhya and the countrymen suffered the separation of hundreds of years”, he said. Shri Modi continued, despite Shri Ram being present in the original copy of the Constitution, a prolonged legal battle was fought after the independence. The Prime Minister thanked the Judiciary of India for “keeping the dignity of justice intact. Embodiment of justice, Shri Ram’s temple was constructed through just means”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister informed that the entire nation including small villages is witnessing processions and cleanliness campaigns are being carried out in temples. “The entire nation is celebrating Diwali today. Every household is prepared to light up the ‘Ram Jyoti’ in the evening”, Shri Modi said. Recalling his visit to Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu, yesterday, the Prime Minister said that it was the moment which altered the Kaal Chakra. Drawing an analogy to that moment, the Prime Minister said that he got the belief that today’s moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward. Shri Modi informed that during his 11-day anushthan, he attempted to bow before all the places where Lord Ram had set foot. Mentioning Pancwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to river Sarayu. “From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram’s name is prevalent everywhere”, he continued, “Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians”. He further added that the feeling of oneness can be found within everyone’s conscience anywhere in India and there could not be a more perfect formula for collectiveness.

Recalling his experience of listening to Shri Ram Katha in many languages, the Prime Minister said that Ram is there in the memories, festivals of traditions. “In every age, people have lived Ram. They have expressed Ram in their style and words. This ‘Ram Ras’ is continuously flowing like the flow of life. Ram Katha is infinite and Ramayan too is endless. Ideals, values and teachings of Ran are the same everywhere”.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the sacrifice of the people who made today’s day possible. He paid tributes to Saints, Kar Sewaks and Ram Bhakts.

The Prime Minister said “Today’s occasion is not only a moment of celebration, but at the same time it is also a moment of realization of the maturity of Indian society. For us, this is not only an occasion of victory but also of humility.” Explaining the knots of history, the Prime Minister pointed out that the outcome of a nation’s struggle with its history is seldom happy. “Still”, he said “the gravity and sensitivity with which our country has opened this knot of history shows that our future is going to be much more beautiful than our past.” Remembering the doomsayers, the Prime Minister said that such people did not realize the piousness of our social ethos. “The construction of this temple of Ramlala is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy. Ram Mandir has brought inspiration to every section of the society to move forward on the path of a bright future”, he said. He continued “Ram is not fire, he is energy, he not conflict but solution, ram does not belong only to us but to all, Ram is not just present but is infinity”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the whole world is connected with the Pran Pratistha and the omnipresence of Ram can be witnessed. He said that similar celebrations can be seen in many countries and the festival of Ayodhya has become a celebration of the global traditions of Ramayana. “Ram Lalla’s prestige is the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’”, he added.

PM Modi underlined that it is not just the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram’s idol but also the consecration of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of Shri Ram. He said that is the embodiment of human values and the highest ideals, which is the need of the hour of the entire world. The Prime Minister said that the resolutions of welfare for all have taken the shape of Ram temple today and it is not just a temple but India’s vision, philosophy, and direction. “This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Lord Ram is India’s faith, foundation, idea, law, consciousness, thinking, prestige and glory. Ram is flow, Ram is effect. Ram is Neeti. Ram is eternal. Ram is continuity. Ram is Vibhu. Ram is all-pervading, the world, the universal soul”, the Prime Minister said fervently. He said that the impact of Lord Ram’s Pratishtha can be felt for thousands of years. Quoting Maharishi Valmiki, the Prime Minister said that Ram ruled the kingdom for ten thousand years which signifies the establishment of Ramrajya for thousands of years. “When Ram came in Treta Yug, Ramrajya was established for thousands of years. Ram had been guiding the world for thousands of years”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked every Ram Bhakt to introspect about the path ahead after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir. “Today, I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of this critical path.” PM Modi underlined the importance of the current epoch and reiterated his line ‘Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai’, This is the time, the right time. “We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment”, the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen. For this, he said, it is important that Ram’s ideal should be there in the conscience of the nation.

The Prime Minister asked the countrymen to expand their consciousness from Dev to Desh, Ram to Rashtra – from deity to nation. He asked them to learn from Shri Hanuman’s service, devotion and dedication. “These feelings of devotion, service and dedication in every Indian will become the basis of a capable, grand and divine India”, he said. The Prime Minister continued and said that the spirit behind Mata Shabri’s trust that ‘Ram will Come’ in every Indian’s heart will be the basis of Grand capable and divine India. Referring to the depth and originality of Ram’s affection for Nishadraj shows that all are one and this feeling of oneness and cohesiveness will be the basis of capable, grand and divine India.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is no room for despair in the country today. Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy. He noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution. “The spirit of Sabka Prayas will become the basis of a strong, capable, grand and divine India. And this is the expansion of the consciousness of the country from God and the consciousness of the nation from Ram”, the Prime Minister exclaimed.

Throwing light on the Jatayu’s integrity who knew about his imminent defeat when he fought Ravan, the ruler of Lanka who possessed extreme knowledge and immense power, the Prime Minister said that the culmination of such duty is the basis of a capable and divine India. Shri Modi pledged to dedicate every moment of life to nation-building and said, “With Ram’s work, Rashtra’s work, every moment of time, every particle of the body will connect the dedication of Ram with the goal of dedication to the nation.

Continuing his theme of going beyond self, PM Modi said our worship of Bhagwan Ram should be for the entire creation, from ‘I’ to ‘us’. Our efforts, he said, should be dedicated to the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the ongoing Amrit Kaal and young demographics, the Prime Minister noted the perfect combination of factors for the nation’s growth. The Prime Minister asked the young generation to take the support of their strong heritage and move ahead with confidence. “India will reach the goal of prosperity by following the path of both the purity of tradition and the infinity of modernity”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the future is dedicated to successes and accomplishments and the grand Ram Temple will be a witness to the progress and rise of India. “This grand Ram temple will become a witness to the rise of Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister said. Drawing lessons from the temple, the Prime Minister emphasized that a goal can be achieved if it is justified and born out of collective and organized power. “This is India’s time and India is going to move forward. After waiting for centuries we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development”, the Prime Minister concluded paying his obeisance at the feet of Ram Lalla and wishing the very best.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shri Mohan Bhagwat and President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Shri Nritya Gopal Das were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony witnessed the participation of representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country and people from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir – Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station. The Mandir has been constructed employing the country’s traditional and indigenous technology.

English rendering of PM’s address at the Pran-Pratishtha of Shree Ram Lalla at Ayodhya ji

Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai!

Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai!

My greetings to respected saints and sages present on the stage, all the devotees of Ram present here and connected from every corner of the world. Ram Ram to everyone!

Today, our Ram has arrived! Our Ram has arrived after centuries of anticipation. Our Lord Ram has arrived after unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations, and penance. Congratulations to all of you, to all the citizens of the country, on this auspicious moment.

I am present before you after bearing witness to the divine consciousness in the sanctum sanctorum. There is so much to say, but my throat is choked. My body is still trembling, and my mind is still immersed in that moment. Our Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will now reside in this divine temple. I have firm belief and boundless faith that the experience of what has transpired now will be felt by Ram devotees across the country and around the world. This moment is transcendental. It is the holiest of moments. This atmosphere, this environment, this energy, this time… it is the blessing of Lord Shri Ram upon us. Sunrise has brought a remarkable aura to January 22, 2024. January 22, 2024, is not just a date on the calendar. It marks the beginning of a new era. Since the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (groundbreaking) ceremony of the Ram Temple, enthusiasm and excitement has been growing daily across the country. Watching the construction, a new sense of confidence was being born among the citizens. Today, we have got the legacy of centuries-old patience; today, we have the temple of Lord Ram. Rising above the mentality of slavery and taking courage from every challenge of the past, the nation is creating the genesis of a new history. Even a thousand years from now, people will discuss this date, this moment. It is a great blessing of Lord Ram that we are living this moment, witnessing it happen. Today, the days, directions, and all the corners of the world… everything is filled with divinity. This time is not ordinary. These are indelible memory lines inscribed on the wheel of time with eternal ink.

Friends,

We all know that Pavan Putra (son of the wind) Hanuman is always present wherever any work related to Ram happens. Therefore, I bow to the Ram devotee Hanuman and Hanumangarhi. I offer my respects to Mother Janaki, Lakshman ji, Bharat-Shatrughna, and to the sacred Ayodhyapuri and the holy Sarayu River. I am having a divine experience at this moment with whose blessings this great work has been accomplished… those divine souls, those celestial manifestations are also present around us at this time. I express my gratitude to all these divine consciousnesses. I also seek forgiveness today from Lord Shri Ram for any shortcomings in our efforts, sacrifices, and penance that might have prevented us from accomplishing this task for so many centuries. Today, that shortcoming has been fulfilled. I believe that Lord Ram will surely forgive us today.

My dear countrymen,

When Lord Ram returned in the Treta Yuga, Tulsidas ji wrote –

प्रभु बिलोकि हरषे पुरबासी। जनित वियोग बिपति सब नासी।

It means all the residents of Ayodhya and the entire country were filled with joy upon the arrival of the Lord. The crisis that had arisen due to the prolonged separation came to an end. In that era, the separation was only for 14 years, and even then it was unbearable. In this age, the residents of Ayodhya and the country have endured separation for centuries. Many generations of ours have endured separation. Even in the first page of our Constitution, Lord Ram is enshrined. Despite the existence in the Constitution, there was a legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram for decades. I express my gratitude to the Indian judiciary, which upheld the dignity of justice. The temple of Lord Ram has also been built in a just and lawful manner.

Friends,

Today, there are congregations of devotional singing and chanting across villages. Celebrations are happening in temples, and cleanliness campaigns are underway. The entire country is celebrating today as if it were Diwali. Preparations are being made to light the ‘Ram Jyoti’ (divine lamp) of Lord Ram in every household in the evening. Yesterday, I was at the sacred spot of Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi, the starting point of the Ram Setu, with the blessings of Lord Ram. The moment when Lord Ram set out to cross the ocean was a moment that changed the course of time. It was my humble attempt to feel that emotional moment. I offered floral tributes there. I felt a belief within me that just as the wheel of time changed at that moment, it will change again now in a positive direction. During my 11-day observance, I made an effort to touch the places where the feet of Lord Ram had trodden. Whether it was the Panchavati Dham in Nashik, the sacred Triprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, or Dhanushkodi… I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to undertake a pilgrimage from the ocean to the Sarayu River with this pure and sacred sentiment. From the ocean to the Sarayu, everywhere the festive spirit of the name of Ram has spread. Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of Bharat. Ram resides within the inner selves of the people of Bharat. If we touch the inner soul of anyone in Bharat, we will experience this unity, and this sentiment will be found everywhere. What else can be a more sublime and more organizing principle for the country?

My dear countrymen,

I have had the opportunity to listen to the Ramayana in different languages across various corners of the country in the past 11 days. Describing Lord Ram, the sages have said — रमन्ते यस्मिन् इति रामः॥ which means, the one in whom one becomes engrossed is Ram. Ram is omnipresent in the memories, from festivals to traditions. People have lived Ram in every era. In every era, people have expressed Ram in their own words, in their own ways. And this essence of Ram continues to flow like the stream of life. From ancient times, people in every corner of Bharat have been savouring the essence of Ram. Ramkatha is infinite and Ram is eternal. The ideals, values and the teachings of Ram are the same everywhere.

Dear countrymen,

In this historic moment, the nation is also remembering those individuals whose actions and dedication have led us to witness this auspicious day. Many people have shown the pinnacle of sacrifice and penance in the service of Ram’s cause. We all owe a debt to the countless devotees of Ram, the numerous ‘Kar Sevaks’ (volunteers) and the countless saints and spiritual leaders.

Friends,

Today’s occasion is not just a celebration but also a moment of realization of the maturity of Indian society. This occasion is not only about victory but also about humility for us. History bears witness that many nations have been entangled in their own history. Whenever these nations attempted to unravel the tangled knots of their history, they faced tremendous difficulties, and often the situation became even more complicated than before. However, the way our country has opened this chapter of history with seriousness and emotional fervour indicates that our future is becoming exceedingly beautiful from our past. There was a time when some people claimed that if the Ram Temple is built, it will lead to chaos. Such individuals failed to comprehend the sanctity of Bharat’s social sentiments. The construction of this temple for Ram Lalla signifies the peace, patience, mutual harmony, and coordination of Indian society. We are witnessing that this construction is not causing any fire but, in fact, is giving birth to energy. The construction of the Ram Temple is also a symbol of inspiration for every section of society to progress on the path of a bright future. I invite those people today… please experience it, rethink your perspective. Ram is not fire; Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute; Ram is a solution. Ram is not just ours; Ram belongs to everyone. Ram is not just present; Ram is eternal.

Friends,

The way the world has come together on the “Pran Pratistha’ (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Temple today, we are witnessing the universality of Lord Ram. Just as the celebration is happening in Bharat, similar celebrations are taking place in many other countries. Today, this festival in Ayodhya has become a celebration of the global traditions of the Ramayana. The consecration of Ram Lalla is also recognition of the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

Friends,

It’s not just the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya today, but also the consecration of unwavering faith in Indian culture in the form of Lord Ram. It is also the consecration of human values and ultimate ideals. The need for these values and ideals is universal today. The resolve of सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिन: has been echoed for centuries, and today, that resolve has manifested in the form of the Ram Temple. This temple is not just a mere shrine; it is the manifestation of Bharat’s vision, philosophy, and insight. It is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Lord Ram. Ram is the faith of Bharat; Ram is the foundation of Bharat. Ram is the thought of Bharat; Ram is the constitution of Bharat. Ram is the consciousness of Bharat; Ram is the contemplation of Bharat. Ram is the pride of Bharat; Ram is the glory of Bharat. Ram is a continuous flow; Ram is an influence. Ram is an idea; Ram is also a policy. Ram is eternal, Ram is perpetual. Ram is pervasive, Ram is universal. Ram is the soul of the world. And therefore, when the consecration of Ram takes place, its impact is not just for years or centuries; its impact lasts for thousands of years. Maharishi Valmiki said,

राज्यम् दश सहस्राणि प्राप्य वर्षाणि राघवः।

Meaning, Ram’s kingdom was established for thousands of years, i.e., Ram Rajya was established for thousands of years. When Ram came in the Treta Yuga, the establishment of Ram Rajya took place for thousands of years. For thousands of years, Ram continued to guide the world. Therefore, my dear fellow countrymen,

Today, the sacred land of Ayodhya is posing a question to all of us, every devotee of Lord Ram, and every Indian. The grand temple of Lord Ram has been built, so what’s next? The wait of centuries has come to an end. Now, what lies ahead? On this occasion, the divine spirits present to bless us are witnessing us; how will we bid them farewell? No, certainly not. Today I feel with a virtuous heart that the wheel of time is turning. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of a timeless path. The generations after a thousand years will remember our nation-building efforts today. Therefore, I say – this is the time, the right time. From today, from this sacred moment, we must lay the foundation for the next thousand years of Bharat. Beyond the temple construction, we, as a nation, must pledge to build a capable and glorious Bharat from this very moment. Ram’s thoughts should be in the mind as well as in the mind of the people, this is the step towards nation building.

Friends,

The demand of the present era is that we need to expand our consciousness. Our awareness should expand from the divine to the nation, from Ram to the entire nation. The devotion of Hanuman, the service of Hanuman, the dedication of Hanuman—these are qualities that we should not seek outside. The emotions of devotion, service, and dedication in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable and glorious Bharat. And this is the expansion of consciousness—from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation! As soon as I think of my tribal mother Shabari, who spent her life in a remote hut in the distant jungle, an incredible faith awakens. Mother Shabari had been saying for ages, “Ram will come.” This faith, the emotions of devotion, service, and dedication in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat. And this is the expansion of consciousness—from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation! We all know that the friendship of Nishadraj goes beyond all bounds. The attraction of Nishadraj towards Ram, and Lord Ram’s sense of belonging for Nishadraj, how fundamental it is! Everyone is our own, everyone is equal. The feelings of belongingness and brotherhood in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat. And this is the expansion of consciousness—from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation!

Friends,

Today, there is no place for despair in the country, not even a bit. I am very ordinary, I am very small; if someone thinks so, they should remember the contribution of the squirrel. Remembering the squirrel’s contribution will dispel our hesitation and teach us that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution. The spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s efforts) will become the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat. And this is the expansion of consciousness—from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation!

Friends,

Ravan, the King of Lanka, was immensely knowledgeable and possessed vast powers. However, look at the unwavering devotion of Jatayu; he confronted the mighty Ravan. Even though he knew he couldn’t defeat Ravan, he still challenged him. This commitment to duty is the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat. This is the expansion of consciousness—from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation! Let us resolve to dedicate every moment of our lives to the construction of the nation. Let the work for the nation be our devotion to Ram, and let every moment of time, every particle of our bodies, be dedicated to the service of Ram, with the goal of serving the nation.

My countrymen,

The worship of Lord Shri Ram should be special for us. This worship should rise above the self and be for the collective. This worship should transcend the ego and be for us as a community. The offerings made to the Lord will also be the reward for our dedication towards the development of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We need to present Lord Ram with the offerings of consistent valour, effort, and dedication. By consistently worshipping Lord Ram in this manner, we will be able to make Bharat prosperous and developed.

My dear countrymen,

This is the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Bharat’s development. Today, Bharat is filled with the reservoir of youth power, brimming with energy. Positive circumstances like these will arise after who knows how long. We must not miss this opportunity; we must not sit idle. I would like to say to the youth of my country – in front of you lies the inspiration of thousands of years of tradition. You represent that generation of Bharat… which is hoisting the Tricolour on the moon, which is making Mission Aditya successful by travelling 15 lakh kilometers, going near the sun, which is waving the flag of Tejas in the sky… and the banner of Vikrant in the ocean. Be proud of your heritage and write about the new dawn of Bharat. Embracing the sacredness of tradition and the endless possibilities of modernity, Bharat will reach the goals of prosperity by walking on both these paths.

My friends,

The time to come is now the time of success. The upcoming time is now the time of accomplishment. This magnificent Ram Temple will bear witness to the rise of Bharat, the dawn of Bharat. This grand Ram Temple will bear witness to the prosperity of Bharat, the development of Bharat! This temple teaches us that if the goal is validated by truth, if the goal is born out of collectivity and organized strength, then achieving that goal is not impossible. This is Bharat’s time, and Bharat is now going to move forward. After centuries of anticipation, we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now, we will not stop. We will continue to rise to the heights of development. With this spirit, bowing down at the feet of Ram Lalla, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you. My humble respects to all the saints!

Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai!

Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai!

Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai!

DISCLAIMER: This is the approximate translation of PM’s speech. Original speech was delivered in Hindi.