Coal Based Power Generation in the Country Grows 10.13% During April-December, 2023 as Compared to Corresponding Period of Previous Year

Coal-based power generation in the country witnessed a remarkable growth of around 10.13% during Apr-Dec’23, as compared to corresponding period of previous year while overall power generation grew 6.71% during the same period.

The Domestic coal-based power generation during Apr-Dec’23 reached 872 Billion Units (BU), reflecting an increase of 7.14% from the 813.9 Billion Units (BU) generated in the corresponding period of last year. This reflects an ample coal supply to meet the growing energy demand in the country.

Coal import for blending has decreased substantially by 40.66% to 17.08 MT during Apr-Dec’23 from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of previous year, despite the escalating power demand. It showcases the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimizing overall coal imports.

In India, power is generated from conventional (Thermal, Nuclear & Hydro) and renewable sources (Wind, Solar, Biomass etc.). However, Major source of power generation is coal, which is more than 70% of the total power generation.

Coal-based power generation in India has played a significant role in meeting the country’s energy demands. India is currently experiencing a substantial increase in power demand, driven by a combination of factors like industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, economic development etc.

The government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.