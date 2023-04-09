PM Narendra Modi meets with spiritual leaders from the Christian community on special occasion of Easter

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met with spiritual leaders from the Christian community on special occasion of Easter. Shri Modi also shared glimpses of visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on this occasion.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.

Here are some glimpses.”

“Some more pictures from the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi on Easter.

May this day further happiness and harmony in society.”