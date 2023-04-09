Odisha: Mini Marathon by NIT Rourkela as a part of Jan Bhagidari Campaign

Rourkela: The 9th day of G20 Jan Bhagidari activities by NIT Rourkela started with a Mini Marathon of 3 km. The route started from NITR main gate to Sector 1 (NIT Old Gate) followed by Sector 2 (Three Crossing) and Lotus Square (towards NIT Road) to Jagda Gate, NITR and completed in the academic Main building. G-20 T-shirts, along with refreshments were provided to the participants. The faculties, staff, and students along with residents nearby made a gathering of around 200 runners to join the marathon and to make it successful.

Director In Charge Prof. Sidhartha S. Jena joined the event and explained the motto of G20 India’s presidency. He also motivated the students to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Speaking about the mini marathon he said, “It is delightful to see such a large number of participants. Everyone is excited to be a part of this Jan Bhagidari event. We are going to conduct other students’ activities like Nukkar Natak, Face Painting and many other events as a part of G20 Jan Bhagidari. Some of the chosen faculty and staff are also going to attend the much-awaited 3rd Education Working Group G20 Meeting in Bhubaneswar as NITR is an anchor institute.”

Prof. Snehashish Chakraverty (Nodal Officer of G20 Jan Bhagidari events from NIT Rourkela), Prof. Gokarneswar Sahoo (Marathon event Coordinator) and Prof. Anil Singh (Head of the Unit, Safety and Security, NITR) extended their help for the smooth conduct of the event and encouraged the participants to join for other events ahead.