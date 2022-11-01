PM Narendra Modi meets families of victims of Morbi Bridge collapse and takes stock of rescue & relief efforts at the site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met rescue and relief workers involved in the operation in the Machchhu river. Earlier Prime Minister along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

He also inspected the collapse site via an aerial survey and also visited the site himself with some top senior officials to take stock of the situation. He had earlier paid tributes to the people who died following collapse of old suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi that killed 134 people.