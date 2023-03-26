PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro today. He also took a ride in the newly inaugurated metro.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted:

“PM Narendra Modi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life.”

Upon arriving at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station, the Prime Minister first purchased a ticket at the ticket counter and then took a walkthrough of the exhibition put up on the occasion. The Prime Minister then unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the White Field Metro Line and proceeded towards the platform to board the Metro. During his journey, he interacted with the workers and staff of Bangalore Metro.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot and the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basvaraj Bommai.

Background

The Prime Minister has had a special focus on the development of world-class urban mobility infrastructure across the country. In line with this, the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2 was inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station. Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.