PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Secretary General of Muslim World League

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi held talks with the Secretary General of Muslim World League, H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Replying to a tweet by H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa about the meeting, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.”