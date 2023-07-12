Central Railway AC local carries 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 – registers revenue of Rs.23.36 crore

There has been an overwhelming response to passengers opting for AC local on Central Railway. Central Railway AC locals have carried 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 and registered revenue of Rs.23.36 crore.
A) April to June Quarterly average number of passengers and earnings
|S.No.
|2022-23
April to June
|2023-24
April to June
|Percentage increase
|1.
|Total Passengers
|26.60 Lakh
|49.47 lakh
|53.77%
|2
|Total Earnings
|12.16 Crores
|23.36 Crores
|52.05%
|3
|Monthly Average Number of passengers
|8.86 Lakh
|16.49 Lakh
|53.73%
|4
|Monthly Average Earnings (in Rs)
|4.05 Crores
|7.78 Crores
|52.06%
- Daily average number of passengers and earnings
|S.No.
|2022-23 April to June
(Passengers)
|2023-24 April to June
(Passengers)
|Percentage increase
|1.
|April Month
|19766
|50103
|39.45%
|2
|May Month
|31085
|56315
|55.20%
|3
|June Month
|36811
|56615
|65.02%
|4
|Total Number of Passengers from April- June
|87662
|163033
|53.77%
|5
|Daily average number of passengers
|29221
|54344
|53.77%
|6
|Daily average Earnings (In Rs.)
|13.35 Lakhs per Day
|25.65 Lakhs per Day
|52.04%
C) Penalty Imposed on Ticketless Passengers in AC Local
|S.No.
|April to June 2022
|April to June 2023
|1.
|Number of Ticketless Passengers in AC Local
|4903
|9593
|2
|Penalty imposed on above Ticketless Passengers in AC Local
|Rs. 17.79 Lakhs
|Rs. 31.92 Lakhs
Presently, Central Railway runs 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. Besides offering a safe and cool ride, travel by AC local has also become economical especially after slashing of fares a year ago.
In addition Railways have also facilitated First class Quarterly, Half yearly and Yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU by paying the difference of fare between first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets for the entire period irrespective of the days left in First Class Quarterly season ticket, Half Yearly season ticket and Yearly season ticket.