Central Railway AC local carries 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 – registers revenue of Rs.23.36 crore

There has been an overwhelming response to passengers opting for AC local on Central Railway. Central Railway AC locals have carried 49.47 lakh passengers from April 2023 to June 2023 and registered revenue of Rs.23.36 crore.

A) April to June Quarterly average number of passengers and earnings

S.No. 2022-23 April to June 2023-24 April to June Percentage increase 1. Total Passengers 26.60 Lakh 49.47 lakh 53.77% 2 Total Earnings 12.16 Crores 23.36 Crores 52.05% 3 Monthly Average Number of passengers 8.86 Lakh 16.49 Lakh 53.73% 4 Monthly Average Earnings (in Rs) 4.05 Crores 7.78 Crores 52.06%

Daily average number of passengers and earnings

S.No. 2022-23 April to June (Passengers) 2023-24 April to June (Passengers) Percentage increase 1. April Month 19766 50103 39.45% 2 May Month 31085 56315 55.20% 3 June Month 36811 56615 65.02% 4 Total Number of Passengers from April- June 87662 163033 53.77% 5 Daily average number of passengers 29221 54344 53.77% 6 Daily average Earnings (In Rs.) 13.35 Lakhs per Day 25.65 Lakhs per Day 52.04%

C) Penalty Imposed on Ticketless Passengers in AC Local

S.No. April to June 2022 April to June 2023 1. Number of Ticketless Passengers in AC Local 4903 9593 2 Penalty imposed on above Ticketless Passengers in AC Local Rs. 17.79 Lakhs Rs. 31.92 Lakhs

Presently, Central Railway runs 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. Besides offering a safe and cool ride, travel by AC local has also become economical especially after slashing of fares a year ago.

In addition Railways have also facilitated First class Quarterly, Half yearly and Yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU by paying the difference of fare between first class quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half yearly and yearly season tickets for the entire period irrespective of the days left in First Class Quarterly season ticket, Half Yearly season ticket and Yearly season ticket.