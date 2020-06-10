PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness over increasing population of the majestic Asiatic Lion

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over the increasing population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%.

Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%.

Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.

Over the last several years, the Lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising. This is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. Hope this positive trend continues!”

